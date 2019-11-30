|
|
Douglas J. "Doug" Laman Sr.
Binghamton - Douglas J. "Doug" Laman Sr. 75 of Binghamton. He went to be with the Lord on November, 27, 2019. Doug was born on November 28, 1943 to Robert and June Laman in Binghamton, NY. Doug is predeceased by his parents as well as his younger brother, Robert Laman. He has one surviving sibling, Sandra Rosetti, he also leaves behind his wife of over fifty years Shirley Laman as well as six children, Doug Laman, Jim Laman, Jason Laman, Joe Laman, Kathy Laman and Lindsay Laman as well as many daughter-in-laws. He was also a devoted foster fatherto many children over the years. Doug also leaves behind two best friends, Doug Prow and David Darling. Doug had many passions in life such as fishing and camping but what he really loved was buying and restoring old cars, Doug will be truly missed by all who knew him. A Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango St. Port Dickinson, NY 13901, burial will follow in the Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Those wishing to pay their respects may stop at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00-7:00 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019