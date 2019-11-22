|
Douglas Jesse Kemmerer
Douglas Jesse Kemmerer went home to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 77 on November 21, 2019 after a three year battle with cancer. Doug was born on May 19, 1942 in Doraville, NY to Jesse and Mary Warner Kemmerer. As a teenager, he worked many long hours on the family farm in Doraville, NY. He was a graduate of Harpursville High School. Doug was a great role model for his family as a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Doug worked at Vail Ballou Press as a machinist for nine years, then moved to Hobe Sound, FL where he owned a drywall business with his Dad. After moving back to Binghamton he worked for IBM. After leaving IBM he owned a construction business with his brother David, building and remodeling homes. His last major project was buying Belden Hill RV park where he made many friends and did much remodeling before retiring.
Doug set a high standard to follow as he loved to work. He was a thoughtful and caring husband who treasured his wife each and every day. Doug was a loving father who always had time for his sons and grandchildren, to share, advise, and guide them through life; a man who taught his children and grandchildren what it means to be hardworking, honest, fair, caring, and compassionate.
Doug loved woodworking and building. His projects were usually major, and he truly enjoyed creating a special log cabin in the woods off Martin Hill Rd. He cut and skinned the logs from his own property and had each grandchild skin one log. He and his wife, children, and grandchildren spent many hours enjoying the beautiful cabin he created. In later years Doug and Nancy spent their winters at Wesleyan Village in Brooksville, FL where they made many friends.
Doug was predeceased by his parents Jesse and Mary Warner Kemmerer of Doraville, NY, and his oldest son Michael Kemmerer of Berkshire, NY. Doug is survived by the love of his life, wife of 56 years, Nancy Rickenbach Kemmerer; devoted children Daniel Kemmerer and wife Melissa, John Kemmerer and wife Janette; treasured grandchildren Dillon, Danielle, Jessica, Mark, and Luke Kemmerer, and great granddaughter, Alexandria. He leaves behind two sisters: Joyce Olsen and brother-in-law James, and Marilyn Trueblood and brother-in-law Robert; and brother David Kemmerer and sister-in-law Lori.
At his request, Doug's body will be donated to science.
A memorial service in Doug's memory will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Brooksville Wesleyan Church Building Fund, 22398 Pasture Lane, Brooksville, FL 34601.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019