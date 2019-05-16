|
|
Douglas Joseph Kendall
- - Douglas Joseph Kendall born Nov 13, 1946, passed peacefully on May 13 at Susquehanna Nursing Home. He is survived by his wife Cindy, sons Douglas Jr., David and William along with 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Mr. Kendall was an avid golfer, NY Yankees, and Giants fan. He graduated from Hudson Valley Community College and joined IBM, later Lockheed Martin, Owego NY in 1967 where he worked for 43 years.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 16, 2019