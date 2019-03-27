Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Vestal - Douglas J. McCrossen, 61 of vestal, NY, joined his loved ones together in eternal rest passing peacefully in the presence of family and friends at Mercy House, Endicott, NY on March 23rd, 2019 after a two-year battle with cancer. Douglas is predeceased by his mother and father, Barthelma and James McCrossen.

He is survived by the love of his life Sherry McCrossen, his eldest son Matthew McCrossen, San Antonio, TX, his youngest son Michael McCrossen, Maine, NY, his two grandchildren Ainsley and Alexander McCrossen, San Antonio, TX, his two brothers David and Dennis McCrossen, Vestal, NY, his brother-in-law Harry Gracin (Tracy Sovie), Vestal, NY, his sister-in-law Kandy and her husband Kevin Hamm, Johnson City, NY, his uncle and aunt Jack and Sharon Tasber; his nieces and nephew Nicole Gracin, Megan Porter, and Adam Porter.

Douglas enjoyed a life full of family, friends and professional accomplishments. As a husband he helped raise two children with Sherry while working his entire life. As a father he guided his two sons drawing from his education, civic and sports experiences. He spent a great deal of time driving his son's to and from baseball, Boy Scouts, football, wrestling, and Civil Air Patrol activities, as well as taking various leadership roles in those organizations. After his youngest son entered the workforce, Douglas continued to stay active in our community by volunteering his free time in various nonprofit organizations helping those in need as a handyman, or simply just someone who was willing to listen. Douglas enjoyed two rewarding professional careers in his life. Most notably and enjoyably working for Modern Marketing Concepts in Binghamton, NY. The last years of his wonderful life were a great testament to the quality of friends, family and his employer.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday 7 pm from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, with Pastor Tom O'Connor officiating. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, Thursday evening from 5 pm until service time at 7 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
