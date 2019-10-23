Services
Owego - Douglas A. Mike, 70, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, October 21, 2019. Doug was predeceased by his parents, Mose and Bertha Mike, brother, Charles Mike. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Seamans-Mike (united 33 years), three children and their spouses, Tyler and Melissa Mike, Joshua and Stacy Mike, Kari (Brian) Seamans; six grandchildren, Ciera, Anthony, Anna, Dylan, Kaylee, Brian, Jr.; one great granddaughter, Ruby. Doug was a landscaper architect for over 20 years for Holt Architect, Ithaca, NY. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. The family will receive friends Saturday from 3:00 to 3:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to Doug's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 23, 2019
