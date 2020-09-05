Douglas Neiss, Sr.Douglas Neiss Sr. passed away at Wilson Hospital on September 3rd, 2020. He was born on March 15th, 1947 in Binghamton, NY. Douglas is predeceased by his devoted wife of 33 years, Kathleen Neiss; his mother, Arlene Williams; his father, Charles Neiss; and his stepfather, John Williams. He is survived by 6 children, 13 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren: Douglas (Tammy) Neiss Jr. and children Dustin, Douglas III (children Corey and Adrian), and Jarrod; Nicole (Patrick) Scott and children Devon and Gillian; Garrett Neiss and children Solomon, Luna, and Evie; Chelsea (Benjamin) Hall and children Lilah, Silas, and Desmond; Jaye (Shane) McNeill and children Avery and Bailey; and Micah (Kristin) Neiss. He is also survived by his former wife and lifelong friend Lorrie Schultz, as well as his loving siblings and many nieces and nephews. Shortly after graduating Chenango Forks High School, Douglas became blind after a car accident at the age of 19. He then went to Business School studying computer programming and spent over 30 years working at IBM before retiring in 2009. He was a long-time member of the Binghamton Elks Lodge, and became a chartering member with his wife Kathy for the Johnson City Elks Lodge. He was hardworking, dedicated, and loved adventure. Even into his retirement he continued part-time work, made frequent trips to Vegas, visited the Grand Canyon, and stayed rather active in many other ways. He made numerous charitable contributions throughout his life and had an emphasis to provide however he could for whoever he could. He was a fighter and fought particularly hard the last several years of his life. His care and love is still with us in our hearts and minds and will never leave this world. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Kids Wish Network or American Children's Cancer Association, two very important charities to Douglas. There will be a closed private service for immediate family. If anyone would like to send their condolences, you may do so by mailing cards for the family to 282 Lower Stella Ireland Rd. Binghamton, NY 13905.