Services
CH Landers Funeral Home
21 Main St.
Sidney, NY 13838
607-563-3545
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Stanton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas R. Stanton Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas R. Stanton Sr. Obituary
Douglas R. Stanton Sr.

Mt. Upton - Douglas R. Stanton Sr. passed away at Wilson Memorial Hospital on October 29, 2019. Douglas was born on September 3, 1942 in Deposit, NY, son of Arthemus and Anna Stanton whom preceded him.

Also preceding him was his daughter, Pearl Anna Davis.

Douglas married Judith Macumber May 12th, 1962. He liked golfing, horseshoes, fishing and hunting, and the past few years doing puzzles. Even with all the medical problems and operations he was strong and joking right up to the end. He had a special place he went hunting with his son Richard.

Douglas is survived by 5 of his 6 children: Sheila Beblavy, Connie Stanton, Richard Stanton (Judy), Marcia Barnhart (James Jr.) and Douglas Perez (Iris). Also sisters Sandra Vinal and Beverly Book (Kenneth) preceded him Larry Stanton, David Stanton, Johann Prentice and Bonnie Altieri. Also many that are like our children. Also are many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of Life at the in Sidney, NY on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 1:00-4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to the .

Share condolences with the family online at www.landersfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -