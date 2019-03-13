|
|
Douglas V. Ellis Jr.
Vestal - Douglas V. Ellis Jr., age 72, passed away on March 5, 2019 in Rochester, N.Y. He was born March 6, 1946 in Endicott, N.Y., a son of the late Douglas and Betty (Hayes) Ellis Sr.; predeceased by his brother, Richard Ellis (Joyce) and sister-in-law, Colleen. He is survived by Bill Ellis, Gloria Gow (William), mother of his children, Lorraine Stickane.
He is survived by his children, Lisa Jenks (Doug), Lana Clark (Gary) and Robert Ellis (Nicole); grandchildren, Amanda, Donald, Katelyn (Adam), Colin (Amanda), Gary, Nicholas (Cassie), Kaitlin, Lauren (Joe), Kyle, Kenneth, Kolby and Keghan; great-grandchildren, Jaydan, Kaylee, Aaliyah, Alexis, Madilyn and Joey; Lifelong friends, Pastor Danny Caram (Jane), Jim Hallick (Bonnie) and Patti (late Ron) Heebner, along with many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Doug will be remembered as a very caring father, grandfather, brother and friend, who loved the outdoors. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran, having served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He then followed in his father's footsteps, becoming a well respected businessman, operating his own masonry business. Doug was a member of the American Legion and Eagle's Club in Endicott and he was always very open to political discussions.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Friday, March 15 at 3:00 P.M. at the Vestal Hills Seventh Day Adventist Church, 834 Bunn Hill Road, Vestal, N.Y. Refreshments will follow after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to WNYHeroes, Inc., 8205 Main Street, Suite 1, Williamsville, NY 14221.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 13, 2019