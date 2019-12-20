|
|
Douglas W. Hill, Sr.
Johnson City - went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the James G. Johnston Nursing Home. He was predeceased by his brothers Samuel and William; sister Edith and grandson Jeffrey. He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years Joyce Hill; sons Thomas and Gwen Hill, Doug and Nancy Hill; daughter Sharon and Dwayne Christensen; 17 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Doug was an Army Veteran serving in World War II before returning to Johnson City and marrying Joyce. He retired from the Binghamton Savings Bank as the head of maintenance. Doug was a hard worker and craftsman building a cottage for the family on Stump Pond where they enjoyed many family gathering. He was a self-made musician, playing the guitar and banjo while others sang. Doug was a faithful, sweet gentleman who always respected God, but came to know the Lord personally in his midlife. He was a wonderful family man and his presence will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, at 1:00PM, at Calvary Community Church, 780 Harry L. Drive, Johnson City. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Calvary Community Church, 780 Harry L. Drive, Johnson City, NY 13790 which will go towards the Hunger Drive or Operation Christmas Child in Doug's memory.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019