Vestal - Douglas P Wagner of Vestal, 83, passed away on April 15, 2019. He is predeceased by his wife Sylvia, his parents Anslem and Edith, and numerous friends and relatives. He is survived by his children Mary Lou (Mike and Derek) Hicks of Vestal; Bill Wagner of Hillsborough, NC; Bernadette (Mike) VanDonsel of Vestal; and Bridget Wagner of Centreville, VA; his only grandchild, Nicky VanDonsel; his sisters Helen Taylor and Linda Wagner, and several nieces and nephews.
He was actively involved at Our Lady of Sorrows Church and served on many committees throughout the years. He was a proud IBMer for 38 years. He began his career as an apprentice in toolmaking, and eventually ended up in management. However, he always considered himself a 'toolie'. After retirement, he continued to be involved in IBM as an officer of the Quarter Century Club. He was a graduate of Binghamton North High School. He was an avid golfer and sportsman. He took great pride in his home and yard. He loved his outdoor activities including gardening, yard work and his pool. He had many life long friends, and was especially fond of his Saturday morning gathering at his house with his "cronies".
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday 1 pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 801 Main Street, Vestal. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at church Wednesday from 12 pm until Mass time at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Meals on Wheels, or a .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019