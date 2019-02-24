|
Douglas Williams Rittenhouse
Raleigh, NC - Douglas Williams Rittenhouse of Raleigh, N.C., formerly of Chenango Bridge, passed away on February 17, 2019 at the age of 98. Doug was born December 22, 1920 to Robert and Daisy Rittenhouse of Brooklyn N.Y. He graduated from Brooklyn Friends High School and briefly attended Penn State University before joining the military in 1942. He served in the Army Air Corp for 40 months during World War II. Much of this time was spent in the Pacific where his outfit received 5 battle stars. He received an honorable discharge in December, 1945. He married Eleanor Kotz of Staten Island, N.Y. in June of 1947. Doug joined the Mechanical Department of Broome Community College in 1952 where he taught until his retirement in 1985.
Doug is predeceased by his wife of 58 years, a daughter Vivian, and his first cousin Robert L. Smith of Chenango Bridge. He is survived by his son Raymond of Raleigh, his daughter Marilyn of Los Angeles, and Elizabeth Smith of Chenango Bridge and her 4 sons.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 24, 2019