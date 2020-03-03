|
|
Dovia Happiness Flagg
Dovia Happiness Flagg, 46, shed her physical form on February 22, 2020. She had an immeasurable impact on those around her and was deeply caring and sensitive. The profound effects of her influence will continue after this devastating loss. Her legacy is as varied as her experiences. She was both the magician and the lovely assistant: an impossibly disappearing Dove.
To honor Dovia, please donate to Mercy House of the Southern Tier 212 N McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020