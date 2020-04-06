|
|
Duane (Deano) D. Algire
Binghampton - Born 08.10.1959. Passed away suddenly 04.03.2020.
He was predeceased by his parents Father Duance C. Algire, Mother Jean Otis Deano is survived by his loving wife Dawn, his children Micheal Norris of MD., Genive Robinson of VA., brother and sisters Anna, husband George, Linda Tomlinson of Binghampton, Vienna, husband Mike of Indy, Clifford, wife Dee of Wisconsin, Ringo and Wendy of Whitney Point, Nicole, husband Rick of Chenango Forks.
Also survived by many nieces and newphews and several grandchildren. Deano was a long time sheet metal Union worker. He was an avid Nascar fan / loved telling jokes along with being a big Dallas Cowboy fan in spite of the rest of the family being Green Bay Packer fans. Love family get togethers. He will be greatly missed. Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2020