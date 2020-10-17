1/
Duane F. "Skeets" Gibbons
Duane F. "Skeets" Gibbons

Port Crane - Duane F. "Skeets" Gibbons, 90, of Port Crane, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Norwich Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 52 years, Geraldine "Gerry" (Kinney) Gibbons and his daughter, Debra L. (Gibbons) Williams. He is survived by his children, Walter and Deborah Gibbons, Endwell; James Gibbons, Windsor; Patricia and Wayne Swetland, Palmyra, PA; seven grandchildren and their spouses Christopher and Eileen, FL; Michael and Adrea, SC; Timothy and Breanna, VA; Jessie and Stacey, NY; Jared and Andrea, VA; Matthew, NY; Benjamin, PA; and eleven great grandchildren. He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Binghamton. He was a retired employee of Chesapeake (formerly Binghamton Container) and a former school bus driver for Chenango Forks School District. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and was a member of American Legion Post 1194, Hillcrest. Skeets was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and wood working.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
