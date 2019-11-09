|
|
Duane G Johnson
Vestal -
Duane G. Johnson aka "The Stone" of Vestal, NY passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on November 4, 2019 after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Predeceased by his parents George H. Johnson and Evelyn(Burdick)Johnson and an uncle Elmer Johnson.
Duane is survived by his loving wife Lillian Johnson his son Wade(Debra)Johnson, sister Georgia(Edward)Zimmer, brother-in law George Snow, grandchildren, Erin(John)Mayer, Amber McMahon, Tim(Kendra)McMahon, Brandi Johnson and great grandchildren Madyson Mayer and Elyzabeth Mayer.
Duane was a hardworking skilled tradesman who retired as union painter after 43 years with International Brotherhood of Painters Allied Trades. After retiring Duane opened and operated a respected body shop where he restored many classic cars. Duane often enjoyed going to auctions where he had an eye for a deal, whether it be an antique bicycle, a piece of art, collectible firearm, guitar or a vehicle.
Duane enjoyed many things in life, living life to the fullest and enjoying everything it had to offer, hunting, fishing, woodworking, car shows, restoring cars, playing guitar but most of all spending time with friends and family. He was a member of Redmans Kickapoo Tribe 236 and proud active beloved member of VCMC. Duane was a wise, loving and giving man with a sense of humor that will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Lourdes Hospice Care. In Duane's memory the family wishes to invite friends to celebrate his life.
The celebration of Duane's life will be held at Vestal Center Redmans Club in Vestal, NY on Saturday November 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019