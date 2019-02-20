Services
Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road
1425 Powdersville Rd.
Easley, SC 29642
864-442-1800
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road Chapel
1425 Powdersville Road
Easley, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Reller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane Reller


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Duane Reller Obituary
Duane Reller

Easley, SC - Duane Frederick Reller, 69, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019. Born in Oneonta, NY, a son of the late Donald Frederick Reller and the late Mary Jane Spoor Reller, he was a retired IBM Computer Engineer of forty-one years who enjoyed riding Harleys, traveling, and had a love for classic cars.

Surviving are a son, Michael Reller (Cassandra) of Easley, SC; daughters, Diana Reller of Westerville, OH, Stephanie Reller of Franklin, NY, Kerry Reller, and Sandra Reller, both of Orlando FL; a brother, Christian Reller (Linda) of Powdersville, SC; and grandchildren, Travis Merwin of Otego, NY, Sydney Rankin, and Kori Rankin, both of Orlando, FL.

Memorial services were held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at https://donate3.cancer.org.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road, Easley, SC, which is assisting the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.