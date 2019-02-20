|
Duane Reller
Easley, SC - Duane Frederick Reller, 69, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019. Born in Oneonta, NY, a son of the late Donald Frederick Reller and the late Mary Jane Spoor Reller, he was a retired IBM Computer Engineer of forty-one years who enjoyed riding Harleys, traveling, and had a love for classic cars.
Surviving are a son, Michael Reller (Cassandra) of Easley, SC; daughters, Diana Reller of Westerville, OH, Stephanie Reller of Franklin, NY, Kerry Reller, and Sandra Reller, both of Orlando FL; a brother, Christian Reller (Linda) of Powdersville, SC; and grandchildren, Travis Merwin of Otego, NY, Sydney Rankin, and Kori Rankin, both of Orlando, FL.
Memorial services were held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at https://donate3.cancer.org.
