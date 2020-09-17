Durwin Rude
Owego, NY - Durwin C. Rude, 65, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Durwin was predeceased by his parents, Carl and Loretta (Day) Rude. He is survived by his son, Matthew Rude; daughter,Jennifer Rude; grandson,Cody; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Raymond Clark; two brothers and sister-in-law, Leslie and Donna Rude, Harold Rude; special aunt and care provider, Charlene Day. Durwin worked for Royal Chrysler of Owego for over 40 years. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 1:00pm at the First Baptist Church of Newark Valley, 40 Whig St., Newark Valley, NY. Condolences may be made to Durwin's family at emfaheyfuneralhome.com
.