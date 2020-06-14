Earl BriggsJohnson City - Earl, June, Dad, Grandpa, Great Poppy, Bingo, Uncle Juney and Pop. Earl Briggs has enjoyed life. His family has always been special from his parents Earl and Isabelle to his great grandchildren Wade, Sawyer, Calvin, Dylann, Ryder. Needless to say his Jack and Nancy were at the top of the list of his loved ones. This includes Jack's Anita, Deron and Jessica and Nancy's Phil, Jason and Jill. Earl played softball until he was 85 even going to Palm Springs for the Florida team. He played for 25 years. As a youth he set bowling pins then served in the US Army Artillery in Africa, France, Italy and Germany during WWII for three years seeing tragedy to remember but made good friends. Once he was home he worked in E.J.'s, Ansco's(31 years) and G.E. in Johnson City. As a qualified chemist he worked diligently. When his Bev retired from teaching Earl retired from GE and away they went to Florida where they danced nearly every night and he played ball every weekday. When he wasn't batting, he was hammering something around the houses and the cottage on Cincinnatus Lake. This he had learned from his father in law Hype. His mom in law Hettie kept feeding him homemade bread and stewed tomatoes and his dear Bev gave him her love for over seventy four married years. He will certainly be missed by family and friends. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 11am at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc. 428 Main Street Johnson City. The family will receive friends on Tuesday at 9:30am until the time of the service. Proper Covid Etiquette will be enforced. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park.