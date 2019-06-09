Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
at his home
Vestal - Earl D. Butler, 82, husband of the late Anne T. Butler, the love of his life, died on June 5, 2019. He is survived by his five children, Elizabeth, David, Curtis, Katherine and Matthew; ten grandchildren and two sweet kids, Poospie and Sally. Earl wanted everyone to know that he did not pass on, pass over or pass away - He died. The family will have a celebration of his life at the place he loved best, his home, on Sunday, June 9th from 2pm to 6pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 9, 2019
