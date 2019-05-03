|
|
Earl Joseph Birtch
Chenango Forks - Earl Joseph Birtch, 71, of Chenango Forks, N.Y. died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in his home under the care of hospice. He was born in Johnson City, N.Y., the son of the late Raymond D. Birtch Sr. and Dorothy Kocher.
He is survived by two sisters, Constance (Burton Jr.) Gebo, Binghamton, N.Y.; Cheryl (the late Gary) Sutton, Nicholson, Pa; three daughters, Annette Birtch and husband; Melanie Birtch Cease, Endicott, N.Y.; Tammie (Shawn) Orcutt, Vestal, N.Y.; and six grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins and his former loving wife: Helen Birtch.
Earl, a long time employee of the Binghamton Psychiatric Center for 32 years where he was a head cook, was also a member of the Chenango Forks Volunteer Fire Department.
No funeral services will be held. Burial will be in Conklin Cemetery at the family's convenience. Memorial contributions can be made to Broome County Dog Shelter at 110 Cutler Pond Road, Binghamton, New York 13905.
Arrangements by Aegis Cremation and Funeral Services.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 3, 2019