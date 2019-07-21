|
|
Earl Pickering
Scottsdale - Earl Pickering, 69, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019 with his wife and daughter at his side. Earl was born on October 15, 1949 in Johnson City, NY to Norris and Violet Pickering. He was the eldest of six children and grew up in Owego, NY. He earned a Bachelor's of Science degree in Chemistry at Syracuse University College of Forestry and worked as an R&D Chemist developing coatings for paper and film. Earl married his wife Louise in 1983, and shared 36 years of marriage. They were blessed with one daughter, Kaitlyn. Earl was an avid cyclist, runner, and cross country skier. Most of all, he and Louise loved to dance, taking every opportunity whether on a night out or at home in their living room. Earl is survived by his wife Louise, a daughter Kaitlyn (Billy), his mother Violet, three sisters, Lenna (David), Donna (Joe), and Diane (Dennis) and two brothers, Walt (Sue), and Dave (Donna), many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews, and his beloved Bichon, Sammy. Earl was a kind, gentle soul and will be forever in our hearts. A private memorial will be held on July 29, 2019, at Hickories Park in Owego. Donations may be sent to The Lewy Body Dementia Assoc. 912 Killian Rd. SW, Lilburn, GA 30047, or online.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 21, 2019