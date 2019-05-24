Resources
Earl Randall (Randy) FeDora

Lakeland, GA - 66, passed away on May 7, 2019. Randy was born March 18, 1953, in Johnson City and graduated from Vestal Sr. High School. He moved to Florida in the early 1970s and worked as a motorcycle mechanic.

Randy is preceded in death by his father, Fred FeDora Jr., his mother, Irene O'Toole FeDora, brothers, Michael and Gary FeDora. He is survived by one sister, Suzanne FeDora, and one son, unknown.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 24, 2019
