Earl W. Beach, Jr. (Bill), 81, was welcomed into Heaven on Saturday, the 21' of March, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Huldah and Earl Beach, Sr.; brother, Richard and other family members and friends. Bill is survived by his family, wife Katherine; daughters, Adrienne and Renee'; son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Jodie; his beloved grandchildren, Kurds, Jordyn and Billy; his brothers and wives, Harold and Donna, Gary and Florence, and many relatives and friends. He was a graduate of Vestal Central School District. The following day, with his diploma in hand, he started employment with IBM-Endicott until his retirement 33 years later. Bill also retired from the Vestal Central School District after 18 years of service as a School Bus Driver. He truly loved being around the kids, from grade school up through high school. He loved most of all spending time with his family, sitting on the porch and going for long walks outside. His family would like to thank the staff, and the residents, along with their family members at Vestal Park: The Pavilion and the Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. A very special "Thank You" to the staffing, no matter your title or job duties, of the Memory Unit for your kindness and compassion during his brief time in your unit is greatly appreciated. Their are too many names to mention but they know in their own special way how they impacted his life and that of his family.
The family will have a private service at a later time. Expressions of sympathy in his memory can be made; to the Red Cross of Broome County by donating blood, donation to the ATD (Alliance of Therapy Dogs) www.therapydogs.com , [email protected] or donating to a .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020