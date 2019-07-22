|
|
Eda Putrino
Endicott - Eda Putrino of Endicott passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents; two brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her husband Umberto (Bert); her children Mark (Beth); Chris (Elisa); Rochelle (Ralph) Grotto and Donald (Janice); grandchildren Nicholas (Maddie); Philip; Gianna; Umberto; Talia; Anthony; Gianpaolo; Sophia and Sam; great grandchildren Luca and Olivia; and her twin sister Eva; also several nieces; nephews and cousins.
A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday 10 am at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 306 Odell Avenue, Endicott. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the Food Pantry at St. Anthony of Padua Church.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 22 to July 23, 2019