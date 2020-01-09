|
Eden Lee "Red" Costley
Glen Aubrey - Eden Lee "Red" Costley, 84 and 1 day, of Glen Aubrey, NY went to be with the Lord on Wednesday January 8, 2020. He was predeceased by all his siblings. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Joanne; children, LuAnn (Leo) Shephard, Jeff (Cindy), Shawn (Christina), Scott (Kathy) Costley; 7 grandchildren, Lisa, Joseph, Samantha, Emily, William, Gena, Andrew, 7 great grandchildren many nieces, nephews and cousins. Red was a Master Technician and owner of Costley Service Center, was a past Asst. Boy Scout leader with Harold Hust, past member of the Glen Aubrey Fire Co., did the Bread Ministry for Union Center Christian Church, was a service manager for Karl Gould/Matthews and was a member of Toys for Tractors. The family will receive friends at Sunset Memorial Services LLC 2659 Main Street Sunday January 12, 2020 from 2pm until service time at 4pm. Donations can be made to the Glen Aubrey Cemetery Association 3734 State Route 26 Whitney Point, NY 13862. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM. Arrangements are in the care of James Shara.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020