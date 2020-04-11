|
Edgar "Ed" Morgan
Owego, New York - Edgar "Ed" Morgan, 96, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at home. Ed was predeceased by his parents, Edgar and Alta Morgan; his wife, Betty Clark; two sisters, Mabel Basta, Florence Price. He is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Fred Bogart, Lisa and Michael Gaieski; four grandchildren, Heather and her husband, Jason Horton, Justin and his wife, Amanda Bogart, Matthew and his wife, Natalie Gaieski, Jason Gaieski; seven great-grandchildren. Private graveside services will be held in the Tioga Cemetery. The family is being assisted by the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to Ed's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
"There is a face we shall always remember, a voice we shall always recall, a memory to cherish forever, of one so dear to us all."
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020