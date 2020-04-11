Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar "Ed" Morgan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edgar "Ed" Morgan Obituary
Edgar "Ed" Morgan

Owego, New York - Edgar "Ed" Morgan, 96, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at home. Ed was predeceased by his parents, Edgar and Alta Morgan; his wife, Betty Clark; two sisters, Mabel Basta, Florence Price. He is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Fred Bogart, Lisa and Michael Gaieski; four grandchildren, Heather and her husband, Jason Horton, Justin and his wife, Amanda Bogart, Matthew and his wife, Natalie Gaieski, Jason Gaieski; seven great-grandchildren. Private graveside services will be held in the Tioga Cemetery. The family is being assisted by the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to Ed's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.

"There is a face we shall always remember, a voice we shall always recall, a memory to cherish forever, of one so dear to us all."
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edgar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -