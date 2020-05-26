Edith Anderson Spaulding
Conklin - Edith "Carol" Anderson Spaulding, 93, of Conklin, NY passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Spring Arbor of Albemarle, NC.
Carol was born January 21, 1927 in Suffolk County, NY to the late George Andrew Anderson and Edith Terry Anderson.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Nelson Warren Spaulding, who passed away in 2012; sons, Mark Allen Spaulding, and Robert James Chester, Jr.
There will be a service at a later date at Vestal Hills Memorial Park in Vestal, NY.
She is survived by her sons, Frank (Ruth) Micari, David (Rachel) Spaulding; daughter, Nancy Lynne Spaulding; sister, Katherine Lewis; granddaughter, Kristine (Jimmy) Gaskins; grandsons, Jordan M.D. Slocum, Joel N.D. Slocum, Nolan Spaulding; and granddaughter, Miranda Spaulding, great-granddaughters, Katelyn and Karissa Donohue; and daughter-in-law, Sandy Chester.
Carol valued traditions, which she instilled in her family. She was also passionate about cooking and baking, and enjoyed hosting family and friends. She enjoyed downhill skiing, horseback riding, and was an incredible bowler. She retired as the assistant manager from Marine Midland Bank. Carol was a very independent, strong-willed woman, who will be missed by all who knew her.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org
Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle, NC is serving the Spaulding family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 26 to May 27, 2020.