Edith H. Lohr (Fuller)
- - Our mother, Edith H. Lohr (Fuller) was one of the strongest, most loving, supportive people anyone could ask for in a mother, grandmother or wife.
Edie passed away on September 20, 2019 after a long fight with Diabetes, Congestive Heart Failure, Alzheimer's and vascular dementia.
She was born on June 20, 1940 in Pirmasens, West Germany, and was predeceased by her husbands, Floyd E. Fuller and Ernest Lohr; and her son Clifton E. Fuller. She is survived by her children, Saundra (Robert) Anderson; Sandra (David) Holden; Leslie (Gene) Kurtz; and Rick (Marcia) Fuller. Known as Oma to her family, she is further survived by 16 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren, whom she loved dearly and never missed a chance to be with.
Edie worked at Frito Lay and IBM, and also did house cleaning for several people and businesses until her retirement. She would never sit still and was always doing something, whether it be chopping wood, shoveling, mowing the lawn or gardening. Edie had a passion for working hard, and was always determined to get the job done, with or without help.
Edie was a member of the German Club, Twin Mother's Club and The Red Hat Club. She loved all holidays, and would decorate and dress up to enjoy every minute of them.
Friends may call at the J. F. Rice Funeral Home, 150 Main St., Johnson City, NY 13790 on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 from 9-10 there will be a brief service, followed by burial for family and friends at the Glen Castle Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Edith's memory may be made to the to the Dresserville Baptist Church; 6339 Crofoot Rd., Moravia, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019