Edith Hibbard Jinks, 84, of Bainbridge, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Milton and Marian Hibbard; sister, Franny Hibbard Coulombe and grandson, Robert Jinks. Edie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Milton and Dee Jinks of Bainbridge; daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Mike Nordstrom of Red Lodge, MT; grandchildren; Michael and Ashley Jinks, Ross, Eli and Andy Nordstrom; granddaughter-in-law; Laura Jinks; great-granddaughters; Charlotte and Paige Jinks and great-grandson,Waylon Jinks; sister; Marcia Hubbard Kalata as well as many nieces and nephews. Edie graduated Class Valedictorian from Greene High School in 1954. After raising her family in Granville, MA for 28 years, she was happy to move back home to Chenango County, New York. She enjoyed living in her house on Dingman hill with her view of the valley. Her passion was riding her horses and being outside. A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Sylvan Lawn Cemetery in Greene. A reception will follow. Arrangements are by Root Funeral Home, 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778 . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020