Edith Jane Bennett
Binghamton - passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Edith was born on September 14, 1933, to the late Emily and Earl Bennett in Jermyn, PA. With the addition of two brothers, the family moved to Apalachin, N.Y. She graduated Valedictorian from Owego Free Academy. She married Frank Jobson. Possessive of the pioneer spirit she followed her husband to Burtonwood Air Force Base in England where her first child, a son, was born. Sailing back to the United States she awaited the return of her husband and had three daughters. She worked in the local construction business as a Comptroller for well-known companies. Although she was not able to attend college herself, she was an ardent supporter of her siblings, children, grandchildren and soon to be great-grand child's pursuit of higher education. She was predeceased by her parents, Emily and Earl Bennett; her daughter Cathy Lynn Jobson; her brother Robert Bennett; and her sister Elizabeth Sue Bennett. She is survived by her brother Raymond Bennett (Jeanie) Harrisburg, N.C.; sister Emily Bennett (Robert Shook) Houston, TX; her son Steven Jobson (Kathy) Clay, N.Y.; daughter Vickie Swindlehurst (Bruce) Thompson, PA; daughter Rebecca Demase (James) Kings Ferry, N.Y.; 10 grandchildren (throughout the USA); and 11 great-grandchildren (throughout the USA). Also, many nieces and nephews. One of the causes dear to her heart was working with women who needed support and services from battered women shelters. In lieu of flowers donations her behalf can be made to the local Battered Women's Shelter in your community. Our family wishes to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Fairview Adult home in Binghamton, and to the Vestal Park and Rehabilitation facilities for the excellent care she received while a resident there. A private graveside family service will be held at her Cemetery in Apalachin, N.Y. in the spring, officiated by her eldest grandson, Pastor Jeremy Jobson. Until we meet again, we wish our Sister, Mom, Grandmother, Great-grandmother and Aunt, Godspeed to your everlasting resting place. Know that you are loved, be at peace. Amen.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 17, 2019