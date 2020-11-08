1/1
Edith K. Tyler
1940 - 2020
Edith K. Tyler

Union City, CA - Edith K. Tyler passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 due to complications of Alzheimer's Disease at her home in Union City, California surrounded by family. She was 79.

Edith was predeceased by her parents Bertha and Frederick Krager and her sister Kay Cater.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, R. Gordon Tyler, her daughter and son-in-law Addie and Theodore Wong, and her grandsons Ethan and Noah Wong.

Edith was born in Deposit, NY on December 20, 1940. She attended Deposit Central School before working for four years to save money for her college education. She earned a teaching degree from SUNY Oneonta, then worked as a fourth-grade teacher at C.R. Weeks Elementary School in Windsor, NY. She became a stay-at-home mother after giving birth to her daughter and later worked as a substitute teacher for Deposit Central School.

Edith loved gardening, cooking, baking, and antiques. She was a long-time member of the Deposit Garden Club, Study Club, the Deposit Historical Society, and the McClure United Methodist Church. She and Gordon moved to California to be near their daughter and grandsons in August, 2019, and Edith enjoyed spending time with them and attending their school events.

The family would like to thank the memory care staff at Pacifica Senior Living and Edith's caretakers Tolsi Wick, Sulia Langi, and Amelia Uhila for making her final days as comfortable as possible.

A memorial service will be held in the spring. Interment will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Edith's name may be made to the Deposit Historical Society, 145 2nd St, Deposit, NY 13754




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin on Nov. 8, 2020.
