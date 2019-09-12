|
Edith L. Mickel
Chenango Bridge - Edith L. Mickel, 95 of Chenango Bridge, passed away at her home on September 10, 2019. She was born to the late William & Mary Turner on July 26, 1924. She peacefully meets her husband, Joseph Mickel and granddaughter Tonia Chilson in Heaven. Edith is survived by a close loving family a daughter Mary & Steven Shenk a son Joseph Mickel, grandchildren Brian Chilson Sr., Rachel & Richard Shipman, Christy Moreno, Stephanie Shenk, Steven & Paige Shenk Jr., and Joseph Mickel III, her great grandchildren, Brian Chilson Jr., Brett Chilson, Leah Shipman, Ariana Shenk, Jaxon Moreno and Elana Shenk. Edith was a lady that never stopped. She worked at General Electric for 35 years. Years ago she loved doing ceramics and even had a class in her basement. If you needed a nickel she would give you a dime. Edith loved her New York Yankees and Syracuse Basketball. She was a member of Central Baptist Church. She will be dearly missed. Until we meet again, rest in peace, we all love you. A Funeral service will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home 737 Chenango St. Port Dickinson, NY 13901, burial will follow in the Riverhurst Cemetery in Endwell. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 pm until the time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 12, 2019