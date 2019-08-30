|
Edith "Edie" M. Fenn
Owego, New York - Edith "Edie" M. Fenn, 81, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Edith was predeceased by her parents, Andy and Ida Maliner; brother, Donnie Rolfe. Edith is survived by her two brothers and sisters-in-law, Andrew and Lili Maliner, Kevin and Jewel Maliner; niece, Stacy and her husband, Jamie Reynolds; nephew, Andrew Maliner; great-nephew, Jaymen; great-niece, McKenley. Edith retired from AT &T. She loved ice hockey and was an enthusiastic Binghamton Senators Fan. She did extensive traveling. Edith family will receive friends Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. with funeral services to immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego. Burial will be in the Nichols Cemetery. Condolences may be made to Edith's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 30, 2019