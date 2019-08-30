Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
Edith M. "Edie" Fenn

Edith M. "Edie" Fenn Obituary
Edith "Edie" M. Fenn

Owego, New York - Edith "Edie" M. Fenn, 81, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Edith was predeceased by her parents, Andy and Ida Maliner; brother, Donnie Rolfe. Edith is survived by her two brothers and sisters-in-law, Andrew and Lili Maliner, Kevin and Jewel Maliner; niece, Stacy and her husband, Jamie Reynolds; nephew, Andrew Maliner; great-nephew, Jaymen; great-niece, McKenley. Edith retired from AT &T. She loved ice hockey and was an enthusiastic Binghamton Senators Fan. She did extensive traveling. Edith family will receive friends Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. with funeral services to immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego. Burial will be in the Nichols Cemetery. Condolences may be made to Edith's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 30, 2019
