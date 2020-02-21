|
|
Edith Marie Stilloe
Edith Marie Stilloe, age 94, went to be with the Lord peacefully on February 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving children. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Edith was predeceased by her husband Anthony Stilloe, sons Ardine, (who also passed on February 18, 2009), Anthony John, and grandson Anthony, Jr., She is.survived by her children; Louis and Yan Stilloe, Josephine Wahl, Angelina and David Dirig, Rosemary and Jack Springsteen, Joseph and Sally Stilloe, James and Debra Stilloe, John and Tana Stilloe. Also by her brother Bill Osborne, Jr. and sister Delores along with many nephews, nieces and cousins. Edith retired from IBM and received an award for an invention she developed. She was a wonderful mother and lived for her children. Edith was a perfect role model for all mothers. She enjoyed her many trips to Tioga Downs Casino playing the slot machines. Edith loved baking her famous cheesecake, puzzles, painting and wallpapering; sometimes even at 3 o'clock in the morning. Nothing could keep her from being busy. Edith's children remember her funny old time sayings and everyone enjoyed her stories and they would listen for hours. She was able to recite all of the President's names from start to finish. Edith was the life of all our family parties, we will truly miss her! There will be a memorial service held on Thursday, February 27th at noon at the MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME, 161 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York. Family will receive friends from 10 AM until time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27, 2020