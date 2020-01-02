|
|
Edith Phoreman
Of Binghamton Phoreman, 89, of Binghamton, passed away December 25 , 2019 with her loving family at her side.
At Edith's Request A funeral service will be held 11 AM Friday January 3 at the Centenary Street United Methodist Church 438 Chenango Street
Binghamton, NY. Friends may call at the Church Friday from 10AM until the time of the service.
ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY THE MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME, 161 CLINTON STREET-BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020