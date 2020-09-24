1/1
Edith Rypkema
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Rypkema

Owego - Edith Irene Rypkema, 97, passed away at her home in Owego, NY on September 20, 2020. Edith is now living eternally in heaven because she had placed her faith and trust in Jesus Christ, her Savior. Born September 29, 1922 in Endicott, NY, she was a daughter of the late Earl D. and Mildred E. Strope. Edith graduated from Newark Valley High School. A devout Baptist, she held membership in the First Baptist Church of Newark Valley; Berachah Baptist Church, Owego; Ross Corners Baptist Church; and presently the First Baptist Church, Maine, NY. Edith worked for IBM Owego and helped her late husband Jacob with their egg delivery business around the community. Later, she worked for the United States Postal Service, delivering mail on Owego Star Route #3 for over 30 years before retiring in her 80s. When she was a teen, Edith began writing to a pen pal in The Netherlands, and maintained correspondence for over 70 years. During WWII, Edith mailed Christmas gift packages to her pen pal and young son each year. Later, she and Jake traveled to the Netherlands where she met her pen pal in person. Edith assisted in leading Girl Scouts and church Girl's Brigade Club. In addition, she participated in many church ministries, including singing and playing the piano and organ. She also participated in a mission trip to Chile during her elder years. Edith was always busy with her hands and enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting, and completing projects for gifts. After her retirement, Edith's favorite hobbies were reading, coloring pictures, completing word searches, and putting puzzles together. She is survived by her son Timothy (Susan), of Binghamton; Tim's children Michaleen, Victoria, Katheryn, Jennifer, Jonathan, and Joshua; son Dean (Karey), of Owego; Dean's children Tyler and Mikayla Rypkema; daughter Bonnie Strope of Montour Falls; 4 nephews, 1 niece, and numerous great nieces and nephews; and 9 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Jacob Rypkema and brother Gerald (Thelma) Strope. The Rypkema family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to Dr. Gehring of Endwell Family Physicians, as well as Edith's other caregivers: Carlita, Terri, Brenda, Charlene, Linda and Tammy. Your tender loving care extended to Edith is deeply appreciated. In addition, a special thank you to Bob Holmes who faithfully visited Edith and Jake each Sunday. Edith loved her visits with so many friends and neighbors, especially Kay and the late Wayne Burman, Don and Brenda Olson, Elaine and Carl Boyce, Joyce and Al Wychules, Ed and the late Wilma Bruce, and Pastor Jim and Charlene Barnes. Edith's family will receive friends at the First Baptist Church of Maine, NY on Saturday, October 3rd from 9-11 o'clock at which time a funeral service will be held. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Newark Valley, NY. For those wishing, memorial gifts may be sent to the First Baptist Church of Maine, POB 189 Maine NY 13802, in loving memory of Edith. MacPherson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be written in her guestbook at macphersonfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 24 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street
Newark Valley, NY 13811
(607) 642-5535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved