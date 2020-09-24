Edith Rypkema
Owego - Edith Irene Rypkema, 97, passed away at her home in Owego, NY on September 20, 2020. Edith is now living eternally in heaven because she had placed her faith and trust in Jesus Christ, her Savior. Born September 29, 1922 in Endicott, NY, she was a daughter of the late Earl D. and Mildred E. Strope. Edith graduated from Newark Valley High School. A devout Baptist, she held membership in the First Baptist Church of Newark Valley; Berachah Baptist Church, Owego; Ross Corners Baptist Church; and presently the First Baptist Church, Maine, NY. Edith worked for IBM Owego and helped her late husband Jacob with their egg delivery business around the community. Later, she worked for the United States Postal Service, delivering mail on Owego Star Route #3 for over 30 years before retiring in her 80s. When she was a teen, Edith began writing to a pen pal in The Netherlands, and maintained correspondence for over 70 years. During WWII, Edith mailed Christmas gift packages to her pen pal and young son each year. Later, she and Jake traveled to the Netherlands where she met her pen pal in person. Edith assisted in leading Girl Scouts and church Girl's Brigade Club. In addition, she participated in many church ministries, including singing and playing the piano and organ. She also participated in a mission trip to Chile during her elder years. Edith was always busy with her hands and enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting, and completing projects for gifts. After her retirement, Edith's favorite hobbies were reading, coloring pictures, completing word searches, and putting puzzles together. She is survived by her son Timothy (Susan), of Binghamton; Tim's children Michaleen, Victoria, Katheryn, Jennifer, Jonathan, and Joshua; son Dean (Karey), of Owego; Dean's children Tyler and Mikayla Rypkema; daughter Bonnie Strope of Montour Falls; 4 nephews, 1 niece, and numerous great nieces and nephews; and 9 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Jacob Rypkema and brother Gerald (Thelma) Strope. The Rypkema family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to Dr. Gehring of Endwell Family Physicians, as well as Edith's other caregivers: Carlita, Terri, Brenda, Charlene, Linda and Tammy. Your tender loving care extended to Edith is deeply appreciated. In addition, a special thank you to Bob Holmes who faithfully visited Edith and Jake each Sunday. Edith loved her visits with so many friends and neighbors, especially Kay and the late Wayne Burman, Don and Brenda Olson, Elaine and Carl Boyce, Joyce and Al Wychules, Ed and the late Wilma Bruce, and Pastor Jim and Charlene Barnes. Edith's family will receive friends at the First Baptist Church of Maine, NY on Saturday, October 3rd from 9-11 o'clock at which time a funeral service will be held. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Newark Valley, NY. For those wishing, memorial gifts may be sent to the First Baptist Church of Maine, POB 189 Maine NY 13802, in loving memory of Edith. MacPherson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be written in her guestbook at macphersonfh.com
