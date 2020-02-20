|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Edith Mae (Samson) Shafer, known to her friends as "Edie" on February 11, 2020, at the age of 90. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, February 29 at Root Funeral Home, 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778. Friends of the family may call from 1:00pm until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Huntersfield Christian Training Center, 251 Huntersfield Road, Prattsville, NY 12468. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020