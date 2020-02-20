Services
Root Funeral Home
23 N. Chenango St.
Greene, NY 13778
607-656-4212
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Root Funeral Home
23 N. Chenango St.
Greene, NY 13778
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Root Funeral Home
23 N. Chenango St.
Greene, NY 13778
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Shafer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Shafer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith Shafer Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Edith Mae (Samson) Shafer, known to her friends as "Edie" on February 11, 2020, at the age of 90. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, February 29 at Root Funeral Home, 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778. Friends of the family may call from 1:00pm until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Huntersfield Christian Training Center, 251 Huntersfield Road, Prattsville, NY 12468. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -