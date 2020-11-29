Edith V. Hopkins
Binghamton, NY - Edith (Edie) Hopkins, 82, of Binghamton, went home to be with the Lord November 27, 2020. Edie was a kind, loving, and giving person. Edie was predeceased by her parents George and Vivian Wolf. Edie is survived by; her Sweetheart and husband of 60 years, Bruce W. Hopkins; four children, Kevin B. Hopkins; Daniel L. Hopkins and his wife Ruth; Stephen M Hopkins and his wife Linda; Karen M Hopkins and her fiance Rick Lunsford; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren whom she cherished greatly; brother, George Wolf, sister, Dorothy Mitchell, as well as many nieces, nephews, distant relatives, and friends. Edie bestowed a welcoming, loving, and giving nature onto many regardless of who you were. She has taught all of us blessed to have known her, by this example. Her kind spirit will be forever in our hearts and she will be greatly missed.
A Funeral Service will be held 4pm Tuesday December 1, 2020 at Central Baptist Church 1606 NYS Rt. 12 Binghamton, NY 13901 with Pastor Maxson officiating. The family will welcome friends at the church from 3:30pm until the time of service. Condolences may be expressed online at www.SavageFS.com
. In Lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Project Paw 127 Bevier St. Binghamton, NY 13904. Arrangements were entrusted to SAVAGE-DeMarco Funeral Service.