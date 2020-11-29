1/1
Edith V. Hopkins
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith V. Hopkins

Binghamton, NY - Edith (Edie) Hopkins, 82, of Binghamton, went home to be with the Lord November 27, 2020. Edie was a kind, loving, and giving person. Edie was predeceased by her parents George and Vivian Wolf. Edie is survived by; her Sweetheart and husband of 60 years, Bruce W. Hopkins; four children, Kevin B. Hopkins; Daniel L. Hopkins and his wife Ruth; Stephen M Hopkins and his wife Linda; Karen M Hopkins and her fiance Rick Lunsford; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren whom she cherished greatly; brother, George Wolf, sister, Dorothy Mitchell, as well as many nieces, nephews, distant relatives, and friends. Edie bestowed a welcoming, loving, and giving nature onto many regardless of who you were. She has taught all of us blessed to have known her, by this example. Her kind spirit will be forever in our hearts and she will be greatly missed.

A Funeral Service will be held 4pm Tuesday December 1, 2020 at Central Baptist Church 1606 NYS Rt. 12 Binghamton, NY 13901 with Pastor Maxson officiating. The family will welcome friends at the church from 3:30pm until the time of service. Condolences may be expressed online at www.SavageFS.com. In Lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Project Paw 127 Bevier St. Binghamton, NY 13904. Arrangements were entrusted to SAVAGE-DeMarco Funeral Service.










To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Savage DeMarco Funeral Service
338 Conklin Ave
Binghamton, NY 13903
(607) 785-2841
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved