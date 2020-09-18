Edmund R. Burns



Binghamton - Edmund R. Burns, 88, of Binghamton passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Ideal Senior Living Center. He was predeceased by his parents, Edmund C. and Eda, and his sister Cathaleen. He is survived by his son and daughter in law, Tim Burns and Jillian Harrington of Champions Gate, Florida; his granddaughter Sara Burns of Nashville, Tennessee; and grandsons Andrew Burns of Atlanta, Georgia and Michael Kuruc III of Syracuse, New York.



Edmund was born on August 26, 1932, and was a lifelong resident of the East Side of the City of Binghamton. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, serving in the Korean War and attaining the rank of staff sergeant. He worked for many years at the New York State Workers Compensation Board, retiring in 1992. He was an avid sports fan, with Syracuse football and Binghamton hockey being his favorite teams to follow. He loved to video tape old movies, spending hours meticulously removing the commercials. His greatest passion though was his family who will miss him dearly. Pop-Pop always reminded us to 'be careful' anytime we would say good-bye.



A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 9:30am at St. Paul's Church in Binghamton, NY. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Chenango Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Edmunds name may be made to: The Retired Professional Fire Fighters Cancer Fund, 4 Loretta Drive, Binghamton, N.Y. 13905. Arrangements are in care of the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.









