1/1
Edmund R. Burns
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edmund's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edmund R. Burns

Binghamton - Edmund R. Burns, 88, of Binghamton passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Ideal Senior Living Center. He was predeceased by his parents, Edmund C. and Eda, and his sister Cathaleen. He is survived by his son and daughter in law, Tim Burns and Jillian Harrington of Champions Gate, Florida; his granddaughter Sara Burns of Nashville, Tennessee; and grandsons Andrew Burns of Atlanta, Georgia and Michael Kuruc III of Syracuse, New York.

Edmund was born on August 26, 1932, and was a lifelong resident of the East Side of the City of Binghamton. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, serving in the Korean War and attaining the rank of staff sergeant. He worked for many years at the New York State Workers Compensation Board, retiring in 1992. He was an avid sports fan, with Syracuse football and Binghamton hockey being his favorite teams to follow. He loved to video tape old movies, spending hours meticulously removing the commercials. His greatest passion though was his family who will miss him dearly. Pop-Pop always reminded us to 'be careful' anytime we would say good-bye.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 9:30am at St. Paul's Church in Binghamton, NY. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Chenango Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Edmunds name may be made to: The Retired Professional Fire Fighters Cancer Fund, 4 Loretta Drive, Binghamton, N.Y. 13905. Arrangements are in care of the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 18 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Memorial Mass
09:30 AM
St. Paul's Church
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Burial
Chenango Valley Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved