Edna Crane Hotchkiss
Binghamton - Edna Crane Hotchkiss passed away peacefully on November 4, 2019, just after celebrating her 69th wedding anniversary with her loving husband Clarence (Hocky) Hotchkiss. Edna was predeceased by her son Scott (Hotchkiss). She is survived by her three children: Kim Hotchkiss Hewitt, Mark Hotchkiss, Fred Hotchkiss, and her daughter in law Ellen Hotchkiss, as well as 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Edna was born on May 15, 1932, and graduated from Binghamton Central High School. She also attended Purdue University, as well as Ridley Lowell Business School and the International Graphoanalysis Society. Edna treasured her years with her church, singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school. She volunteered at the Binghamton Junior League, the Opti-Mrs. Club, PTA, ARC, and the Samaritan Counseling Center, all of which enriched her life.... She traveled the world and lived life to the fullest, loving her family first and foremost. The family will have a private service for her and then a celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donate to the in her memory. Arrangements are with the Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home 71 Main Street Binghamton, NY. Please visit ParsonsFuneral.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019