Edna J. Luce


1930 - 2019
Edna J. Luce Obituary
Edna J. Luce

Hallstead, PA - Edna J. Luce, 89, of Hallstead, PA entered into rest on August 11, 2019 with her devoted family by her side. She is survived by her beloved husband of 71 years, John R. Luce Sr.; 8 children, John R. Luce Jr., Bonnie and Morris Mann, Patricia Breason, Frances Gregory, Rosemary and Richard Chase, Debbi and Denny Stevens, Richard and Beverly Luce, and Jennifer Rice; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Edna was a skilled seamstress and formerly employed with Endicott Johnson Shoes and Janner's in South Montrose, PA. She had a way of sharing joy with everyone who came into contact with her, receiving smiles from family, friends, and strangers, who quickly became friends. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Hallstead, PA. The family will host a private memorial service for her at a later date. Arrangements by the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box N, Hallstead, PA 18822.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 12, 2019
