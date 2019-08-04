Services
Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home - Ulster Park
339 Broadway
Ulster Park, NY 12487
(845) 338-1200
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home - Ulster Park
339 Broadway
Ulster Park, NY 12487
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:30 PM
Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home - Ulster Park
339 Broadway
Ulster Park, NY 12487
Edward A. "Zeke" Zeboris


1938 - 2019
Edward A. "Zeke" Zeboris Obituary
Edward A. "Zeke" Zeboris

Hurley - Edward A. "Zeke" Zeboris, 81, of Hurley, NY died peacefully at home on Friday, July 5th, 2019 following a brief illness.

He was born in Binghamton, NY on March 14th, 1938, a son of the late Frank and Agnes (Birnaus) Zeboris.

After graduation from Binghamton Central High School in 1957, he joined the US Marines, being honorably discharged in 1960. He joined the New York State Police in 1962, and served in troops in upstate New York and the Thruway Authority, having finally served from the Hurley Barracks, where he retired in 1985. During his 23 year career, he served as a trooper and then investigator with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), the assignment he enjoyed the most.

He is survived by wife of 30 years, Julia C. (Dennison) Zeboris, one son, Nicholas F. Zeboris of Cottekill, NY, one granddaughter, Nicole A. Zeboris of Kerhonkson, NY, and one sister, Mary Ann (Daryl) Lee of Maine, NY. Several nieces and nephews survive. He will be lovingly missed by his cat, Lucky and canine, Ziggy.

Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 4, 2019
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 4, 2019
