Edward C. Decker
Vestal - Edward C. Decker, 77 of Vestal, passed away after a brief illness on June 5, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital. He was born in Johnson City, NY to W. Wilson (Bill) and Cora Jane (Jane) Decker. He was predeceased by his parents, and brothers James and Thomas. He was married to the love of his life, Judith for nearly 54 years. He is survived by his loving wife, daughter Carrie and her husband Keith, son Christopher and his wife Lannea, and two adoring grandchildren, Adam and Catherine. Ed was a graduate of Johnson City High School, served in the U.S. Army and retired from Prudential Insurance Company. Ed was a life member of the Vestal Elks #2508 and enjoyed hosting trivia nights and making his famous city chicken. He enjoyed music, movies, cooking, watching college football, and visiting his children and grandchildren in Las Vegas.
Due to the pandemic, no services will be held. Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Wounded Warriors.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.