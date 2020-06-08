Edward C. Decker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward C. Decker

Vestal - Edward C. Decker, 77 of Vestal, passed away after a brief illness on June 5, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital. He was born in Johnson City, NY to W. Wilson (Bill) and Cora Jane (Jane) Decker. He was predeceased by his parents, and brothers James and Thomas. He was married to the love of his life, Judith for nearly 54 years. He is survived by his loving wife, daughter Carrie and her husband Keith, son Christopher and his wife Lannea, and two adoring grandchildren, Adam and Catherine. Ed was a graduate of Johnson City High School, served in the U.S. Army and retired from Prudential Insurance Company. Ed was a life member of the Vestal Elks #2508 and enjoyed hosting trivia nights and making his famous city chicken. He enjoyed music, movies, cooking, watching college football, and visiting his children and grandchildren in Las Vegas.

Due to the pandemic, no services will be held. Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Wounded Warriors.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved