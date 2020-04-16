|
Edward C. Roe
Berwick - Edward C. Roe, 91, of Berwick, formerly of Conklin, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Berwick Retirement Village, joining his beloved wife of 58 years, June; parents, Clarence, Sr. and Gennie; a son; and 4 siblings.
He is survived by his children: Linda Pierce; Marlene Liquori; Daniel Roe; Kandi Martel; and Robert Roe; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 2 brothers.
Edward was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 6223, Great Bend, PA and a social member of the American Legion past 357, Hallstead, PA.
At his children's request there will be no services.
Heller Funeral Home, LLC, Nescopeck is assisting his family. Online messages of comfort may be sent to [email protected]
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020