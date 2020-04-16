Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Roe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward C. Roe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward C. Roe Obituary
Edward C. Roe

Berwick - Edward C. Roe, 91, of Berwick, formerly of Conklin, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Berwick Retirement Village, joining his beloved wife of 58 years, June; parents, Clarence, Sr. and Gennie; a son; and 4 siblings.

He is survived by his children: Linda Pierce; Marlene Liquori; Daniel Roe; Kandi Martel; and Robert Roe; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 2 brothers.

Edward was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 6223, Great Bend, PA and a social member of the American Legion past 357, Hallstead, PA.

At his children's request there will be no services.

Heller Funeral Home, LLC, Nescopeck is assisting his family. Online messages of comfort may be sent to [email protected]
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -