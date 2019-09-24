|
|
Edward D. Gustina, age 95, died following a long life and a short illness at Guthrie Corning Hospital on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Born November 4, 1923, to Francis S. and Hazel Beeman Gustina of South Waverly, PA. He married the former Wanda Mary Wenderlich at St. Mary's Church, Corning, NY, on July 27, 1946. "His Wanda" died in Corning in 1996, the year of their 50th wedding anniversary. Edward was also predeceased by his parents as well as brothers Francis L. Gustina and Donald H. Gustina and their sister Josephine Kosty and their spouses. An infant son Joseph G. Gustina and grown son Edward J. Gustina preceded their father in death. Edward is survived by his daughter Ann G. Brouse and son-in-law Gary E. Brouse of Horseheads, NY. Additional survivors include sister-in-law Richardean Wenderlich of Horseheads, NY, and cousin Richard Tiffany of Owego, NY, as well as his many "favorite" nieces and nephews and a host of good friends.
Edward graduated from St. Mary's Grammar School and Corning Free Academy in Corning. While working his full-time job, a part-time job and going to classes nights and weekends for 9 years, Edward earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from St. Mary's University in San Antonio, TX. He served from 1942 through 1945 in the U.S. Army assigned to various hospitals in the Persian Gulf Command during World War II. He then was employed as a medical technician in the Steuben County Public Health Laboratory at St. James Mercy Hospital in Hornell, NY, for six years. Edward completed his 20-year military career in the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Korean and Vietnam wars. During the time of the Cold War working in medical technology, microbiology and epidemiology, retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant. During that time Edward developed the first successful perpetual feline (cat) kidney cell line which has been used in medical research throughout the world.
Following his retirement from military service, he began a career as a business manager for private and hospital medical laboratories in Bethlehem, PA, Flint, MI, and Oneonta, NY. Edward also served as the first Laboratory Business Manager of the Arnot Ogden Hospital in Elmira, NY. His many volunteer activities included working with Wanda for American Red Cross in Corning and as Election Inspectors for the City of Corning. He was a religious education instructor for teenagers in St. Vincent's Parish, Corning, and performed charitable works with his fellow Knights of Columbus, Council #281. He and Wanda also served together as Eucharistic Ministers for St. Vincent's Parish. Following her death, Edward continued as a Eucharistic Minister with All Saints Parish, Corning, visiting people in the hospital, homebound and in area nursing and assisted living facilities until the age of 93.
As well as being a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #281 he was also a 4th Degree member of the Corning-Bath Knights of Columbus Assembly #732. He was officially a communicant of All Saints Parish in Corning, but also enjoyed attending Mass at St. Joseph's Church in Campbell, NY, of Sts. Isadore and Maria Torribia Parish. In his later years, Edward was "adopted" as a surrogate father by many in the younger generation whose own fathers had passed on. His whimsical sense of humor will be remembered by all who knew him, especially by children who saw in him a kindred spirit. His delicious homemade bread, sugar and molasses cookies (Grandma Beeman's recipes), grape pie, zucchini relish and pickles as well as spaghetti sauce were savored by friends and relatives.
Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, New York 14830. A prayer service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 9:30 am at Carpenter's Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church 155 State Street Corning, New York 14830. Burial and Military Honors will follow in the family plot in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Anyone wishing to honor Edward's memory may donate to the American Red Cross, 123 W Market St., Corning, NY 14830, Sts. Isadore and Maria Torribia Parish, 51 Maple St., Addison, NY 14801 or All Saints Academy, 158 State St., Corning, NY 14830
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 24, 2019