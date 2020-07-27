Edward D. Roche



With profound sadness we announce that Edward D. Roche passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020. He was 67 and spent his final days at home surrounded by his loving family. He lived a generous and fulfilled life with humor and wit and is remembered as a strong, kind and caring husband, dad, grandpa, brother and friend - he is missed tremendously.



Ed graduated from Crestwood HS, Mountaintop, PA, and served as a Military Policeman in the US Army from 1972-1975, including a tour in South Korea. In 1979, he graduated from Luzerne County Community College receiving an Associate's Degree in Electronics Technology. While working at IBM Endicott, Ed built a duplex home in Birchardville, PA, and then the family dream home in Brackney, PA. He knew how to do everything and enjoyed the experience of his accomplishments!



Ed retired after 29 years with IBM working the printer lines of the early days and in later years used his expertise working with many employees at the IBM PC Store sales. He enjoyed spending time with his family, tackling various home projects, working on his vehicles and driving his Corvettes through the years.



Ed was predeceased by grandparents James and Mary (Zinga) Roche, Sugar Notch, PA, Mark and Margaret Wilde, Wilkes-Barre, PA; parents Edward and Margaret (Wilde) Roche, Mountaintop, PA.



Ed is survived by, Alice, his loving wife of 48 years. Alice and Eddie went on their first date in 1971 and never looked back, growing together. He is also survived by daughters Renee (David) Hare, Friendsville, PA and Kelly Roche (Greg Lesko), Brackney, PA, granddaughters Emily and Isabel and his brother Robert Roche, Benton, PA.



Our hearts are grateful to many friends and relatives for their love and support during these difficult times. Special thanks to Dr. Readling and his team at Broome Oncology/Lourdes as they cared for Ed with hope for success.



The family will hold a private memorial service at their convenience. Interment will be at St. Augustine's Cemetery, Brackney, PA. Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home in Montrose, PA is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, please take a moment to share your gratitude and kindness with someone who brings joy to your life.



"When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure."









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store