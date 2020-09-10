Edward E. Welser



Endicott - Edward E. Welser, age 92, of Endicott, NY was born January 19, 1928 and left this world September 5, 2020.



Ed was an Army Paratrooper during the Korean War, a nurse, machinist, short order cook and a retired Endicott Johnson Shoe worker.



He is survived by his daughter, Dorothy Duff and granddaughter, Tammy Whiting and additional nieces in the Etna and Dryden areas.



Because of Covid-19, a graveside service with military honors was held in Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden, NY on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden, NY assisted the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store