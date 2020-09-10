1/
Edward E. Welser
1928 - 2020
Edward E. Welser

Endicott - Edward E. Welser, age 92, of Endicott, NY was born January 19, 1928 and left this world September 5, 2020.

Ed was an Army Paratrooper during the Korean War, a nurse, machinist, short order cook and a retired Endicott Johnson Shoe worker.

He is survived by his daughter, Dorothy Duff and granddaughter, Tammy Whiting and additional nieces in the Etna and Dryden areas.

Because of Covid-19, a graveside service with military honors was held in Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden, NY on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden, NY assisted the family.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
