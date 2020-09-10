Edward E. Welser
Endicott - Edward E. Welser, age 92, of Endicott, NY was born January 19, 1928 and left this world September 5, 2020.
Ed was an Army Paratrooper during the Korean War, a nurse, machinist, short order cook and a retired Endicott Johnson Shoe worker.
He is survived by his daughter, Dorothy Duff and granddaughter, Tammy Whiting and additional nieces in the Etna and Dryden areas.
Because of Covid-19, a graveside service with military honors was held in Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden, NY on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden, NY assisted the family.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.