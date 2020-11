Edward F. CurtisBinghamton - passed away at Elizabeth Church Manor on Monday, November 23, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Floyd and Edith Curtis. He leaves behind many friends. Edward was a veteran of the US Army and a member of Boulevard United Methodist Church. He worked for Ozalid Corp. for a number of years. He always had a song in his heart. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday at 10:00am at Vestal Hills Memorial Park, 3997 Vestal Road, Vestal.