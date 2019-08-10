Services
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Edward G. Decker


1947 - 2019
Edward G. Decker Obituary
Edward G. Decker

Binghamton - Edward G. Decker, of Binghamton, 71 passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Polly & Carl Decker, children, Debbie, Jerry and Becky, grandchildren, Kimberly and Matthew and a brother Raymond. Ed is survived by his children, Paul & (Karen), Susan, Barbara and Vicki, 19 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren also his brothers, Ron & (Sheila), Robert & (Donna) and Carl Jr. as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ed was a graduate of Sidney High School, joined the U. S. Army in 1967; served with the 2nd Battalion of the 5th Infantry Division 1st Air Cavalry and then was released from active duty in 1969. He was a member of the American Legion Post 89 in Vestal. He continued his education at Broome Community College receiving his Associates degree and more. Ed worked and retired from Binghamton Industrial Supply after many years with them. He loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren, golfing with his brothers, and playing cards; truly a family man that will be missed by all. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 12 noon at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango St. Port Dickinson, NY 13901. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10 am until the time of service. Those wishing in lieu of flowers please kindly consider memorial contribution's in Ed's name to either the at 501 Jude Pl. Memphis, TN. 38105 USA/ [email protected], or the 's Project at woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
